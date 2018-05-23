MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Celtics, Cavs scuffle in first half of Game 5

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Marcus Morris and Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. had to be pulled apart in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night after a hard defensive play by Morris sent Nance to the floor.

Morris and Nance both went up for a pass, and the Cavaliers forward wound up crashing into the first row of seats. Morris appeared to wander over and say something, prompting Nance to jump up and body check him; Morris responded with a one-handed shove to the face.

Aron Baynes and Jaylen Brown came in to break it up, and Terry Rozier put a body on Nance. After a review, the referees called technicals on Rozier, Nance and Morris. Korver made the foul shot to make it 36-20 and spark a 7-0 run.

