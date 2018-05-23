A’s slugger Khris Davis on disabled list with hurt groin

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics slugger Khris Davis has landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.

The move is retroactive to Monday. He underwent an MRI exam Tuesday that revealed a Grade 1 strain, and manager Bob Melvin had said after Tuesday night’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to Seattle that the DL was a possibility.

Davis is hitting .235 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs in 47 games.

With 85 home runs the past two seasons, Davis signed a $10.5 million, one-year contract last offseason to more than double his salary after he beat the team in arbitration the previous winter.

He hit a career-best 43 home runs in 2017, connecting on the last day of the year to best the season high he set the previous season for Oakland. The 30-year-old Davis is the only A’s player aside from Jimmie Foxx from 1932-34 with consecutive 40-homer seasons.

Davis’ 85 homers the past two seasons are second in the majors to Giancarlo Stanton’s 86. Davis batted .247 with a career-high 110 RBIs over 153 games in 2017.

Oakland recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett to start Wednesday night and infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font for assignment.

