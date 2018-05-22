MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

USF, Florida agree to 3-game series played over 4 seasons

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida and Florida have agreed to play three times during a four-year stretch, including twice in Gainesville.

The Bulls and Gators will play at Florida Field in 2022 and 2025, and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2023.

The teams have played once before, with Florida winning 38-14 early in the 2010 season.

Florida will pay USF $500,000 to play in Gainesville in 2022 and $250,000 in 2025. The Bulls will pay the Gators $250,000 for the 2023 game. If either school ends the series early, it would have to pay the other $2.5 million for each game remaining.

The two-for-one deal gives USF Florida a rare opportunity to play a regular-season game in the Tampa Bay area, which coach Dan Mullen calls “an important recruiting footprint for us.” He adds that players “will love playing another game in an NFL stadium.”

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

