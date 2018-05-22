MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pittsburgh beats Georgia Tech 2-1 in ACC baseball tournament

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Parry and Chris Cappas drove in seventh-inning runs to help Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 2-1 in Tuesday’s pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

Parry’s grounder up the middle scored Liam Sabino for the game’s first run, then Cappas followed with a triple to score Parry. That was enough offense for the 12th-seeded Panthers (28-25), who had qualified for the ACC tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2014.

Matt Pidich (6-2) earned the win, allowing three hits and a run with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Tristin English had an RBI groundout for the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (31-26). Xzavion Curry (8-4) took the loss despite allowing just three hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Both teams managed just four hits.

Pitt faces top-seeded North Carolina on Wednesday in Pool A, while Georgia Tech meets the Tar Heels on Friday.

