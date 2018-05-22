Buzarnescu reaches quarterfinals in Strasbourg

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International by beating teenager Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Rybakina made 40 unforced errors but fought hard and saved a match point in the 12th game of the second set to stay in contention.

Buzarnescu then won the first six points of the tiebreaker and sealed the match on her fourth occasion.

Buzanerscu was joined in the quarterfinals by Qiang Wang, who rallied past Danielle Collins 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

