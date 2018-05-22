Brazil squad gather outside Rio without CL finalists

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — All Brazil players but the three involved in the Champions League final have arrived at the Granja Comary training facilities for World Cup preparations.

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho were the last to complete the 20-man group on Tuesday and will take medical and physical tests.

Inter Milan defender Miranda and Roma goalkeeper Alisson also arrived.

Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio joined late on Monday after spending the day in Sao Paulo getting a passport for his four-month-old daughter to travel to Russia.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid left back Marcelo and midfielder Casemiro will complete the squad on Monday in London after they play the Champions League final on Saturday.

Brazil will train until Sunday in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

