Raiders sign draft picks Brandon Parker, Nick Nelson

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed third-round tackle Brandon Parker and fourth-round cornerback Nick Nelson to rookie contracts.

The moves announced Monday leave only third-round defensive end Arden Key unsigned among the Raiders’ nine draft picks.

Parker was selected 65th overall after playing four seasons at North Carolina A&T. He started all 48 games of his career at left tackle and was a three-time FCS All-American.

Nelson was drafted 110th overall. He played two seasons at Hawaii before playing his final college season at Wisconsin. Nelson led the nation and set a school record with 21 passes defensed last season for the Badgers. He had 42 passes defensed in his career but no interceptions.

