USA Gymnastics VP Faehn out amid fallout from Nassar scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics has parted ways with senior vice president Rhonda Faehn, who has come under fire recently from victims of a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.

The organization announced in a statement Friday that Faehn “is no longer with USA Gymnastics.”

Faehn is a former US national team member in the 1980s who later won three titles as head coach at the University of Florida. She joined USA Gymnastics in 2015 and oversaw the women’s elite program. Shortly after taking over she was alerted to potential abuse concerns about Larry Nassar, a longtime team physician. Faehn passed along the concerns to then USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny.

The organization then conducted an internal investigation before removing Nassar and going to federal authorities. USA Gymnastics did not alert Michigan State, where Nassar was a faculty member, or a club in Michigan affiliated with Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and was caught with child pornography.

