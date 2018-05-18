Former Australian junior middleweight boxer Troy Waters dies

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SYDNEY (AP) — Former junior middleweight world title boxing contender Troy Waters has died following a long battle with leukemia, his family said Friday. He was 53.

One of three boxing brothers — Guy and Dean were the others, each of whom won national titles and fought internationally — Guy Waters was one of Australia’s most successful fighters of the 1980s and 1990s.

He unsuccessfully challenged for a world title three times. He was outpointed by Italy’s IBF world champion Ginafranco Rosi in 1989.

Waters was stopped in the third round against American WBC champion Terry Norris in 1993 and lost a decision to Jamaica’s WBC titleholder Simon Brown in 1994.

Waters fought for the last time in 1998, finishing with a professional record of 28-5 with 20 knockouts.

Waters was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009. He is survived by wife Michelle and two children.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company