Belgium extends contract with coach Martinez ahead of Cup

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has extended the contract of coach Roberto Martinez for two years ahead of the World Cup, rewarding the Spaniard for a steady course and encouraging results.

The Red Devils are among the favorites to lift the World Cup this year since the nation can rely on an unparalleled crop of national talent which Martinez has molded into an efficient unit during the qualifying stages, when Belgium won its group with an unbeaten record.

The Belgian federation said in a statement Friday that it “has been delighted with this positive, professional and sincere collaboration with Roberto Martinez” and lauded “Belgium’s impeccable performance during the World Cup qualification.”

Belgium is in Group G with England, Tunisia and Panama for preliminary matches and is expected to advance easily.

