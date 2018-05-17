MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Washington St adds graduate transfer quarterback

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has added a graduate transfer out of East Carolina who will compete for the job to replace departed recording-setting QB Luke Falk.

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns last season at East Carolina. He appeared in 10 games for the Pirates last season, starting five.

At Washington State, Minshew joins a group that includes juniors Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon that is vying to replace Falk, who was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in last month’s NFL draft.

The Cougars also signed defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle, who played extensively as a freshman at West Virginia last season. McDougle appeared in all 13 games and recorded 23 tackles, including four for loss, with two sacks. McDougle must sit out the 2018 season.

