MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Titans claim offensive lineman John Theus off waivers

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 5:43 PM EDT

BC-FBN–Titans-Moves

<!–

–>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added an offensive lineman, claiming John Theus off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans waived defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on Thursday to clear a roster spot.

San Francisco drafted the 6-foot-6, 303-pound Theus out of Georgia in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He played four games at right tackle as a rookie, then spent most of last season with Carolina. The Panthers released Theus, and New Orleans claimed him off waivers in late February.

Theus played both right and left tackle in college at Georgia.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company