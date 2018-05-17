MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Suspension of Russian anti-doping agency remains in force

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 4:59 PM EDT

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BC-OLY–Russia Doping-WADA

<!–

–>

Russia’s anti-doping agency remained suspended after world anti-doping officials declared the country had made no progress on its key reinstatement criteria.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee confirmed RUSADA’s continued suspension at its meeting Thursday in Montreal.

WADA has called for access to the Moscow anti-doping lab and for Russia to accept the findings of the McLaren Report, which detailed a state-sponsored doping scheme that tainted the Sochi Olympics and other events.

Russia has said it has no plans of accepting the McLaren report.

The lifting of the RUSADA suspension is a key requirement for track’s governing body, the IAAF, and for the International Paralympic Committee to reinstate Russia’s teams. However, the International Olympic Committee lifted its ban of Russia’s Olympic committee shortly after the Pyeongchang Games.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company