Suspension of Russian anti-doping agency remains in force

May. 17, 2018 4:59 PM EDT

BC-OLY–Russia Doping-WADA

<!–

–>

Russia’s anti-doping agency remained suspended after world anti-doping officials declared the country had made no progress on its key reinstatement criteria.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee confirmed RUSADA’s continued suspension at its meeting Thursday in Montreal.

WADA has called for access to the Moscow anti-doping lab and for Russia to accept the findings of the McLaren Report, which detailed a state-sponsored doping scheme that tainted the Sochi Olympics and other events.

Russia has said it has no plans of accepting the McLaren report.

The lifting of the RUSADA suspension is a key requirement for track’s governing body, the IAAF, and for the International Paralympic Committee to reinstate Russia’s teams. However, the International Olympic Committee lifted its ban of Russia’s Olympic committee shortly after the Pyeongchang Games.

Comments

comments