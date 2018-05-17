MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Seahawks sign draft picks Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continued to lock up their 2018 draft class by signing linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Tre Flowers to rookie contracts Thursday.

Third-round pick Rasheem Green is now Seattle’s lone unsigned draft pick. Griffin and Flowers were both selected in the fifth round.

The Seahawks also signed free agent linebacker Dadi Nicolas and wide receiver Keenan Reynolds. Defensive ends Marcell Frazier and Noble Nwachukwu were waived to make room on the 90-man roster.

Nicolas was a sixth-round pick of Kansas City in 2016 and appeared in 11 games, mostly on special teams. He suffered a patellar tendon injury late in his rookie season and missed all of 2017.

Reynolds was a sixth-round selection by Baltimore in 2016. He transitioned to wide receiver after being a star quarterback at Navy. He spent his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad and was with Washington’s practice squad for part of 2017.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company