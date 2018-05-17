MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Raiders sign free agent G Cameron Hunt

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 5:44 PM EDT

AP-FBN–Raiders-Moves

<!–

–>

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent guard Cameron Hunt.

The team waived center Alex Officer on Thursday to make room on the roster.

Hunt originally signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon last May. He spent the 2017 preseason with the Broncos and was later signed to San Francisco’s practice squad in November.

Officer was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company