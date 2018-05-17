MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Qatar helps keep US capital city subway open for NHL fans

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 6:29 PM EDT

BC-HKN–Capitals-Qatar Keeps Subway Open

<!–

–>

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to Qatar, hockey fans in the U.S. capital get an extra hour of subway service on the night of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

It costs $100,000 to keep the Metrorail system open for an additional 60 minutes past midnight. Metro eliminated late-night operating hours because of budget constraints.

Hours before the scheduled start of Thursday’s game, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that Qatar and the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District are “doing it again to deliver late night Metro service to Caps fans.”

The Qatar Embassy also touted the arrangement, saying via Twitter: “We believe in bringing communities closer together through sports.”

Qatar has mounted an aggressive and well-funded campaign to rehabilitate its image in the U.S. since President Donald Trump chided the country last year for funding terrorism. Qatar’s ruling emir visited the White House last month.

Jack Evans, the chairman of Metro’s board of directors and a D.C. Council member, said the Capitals declined to pay to keep the subway system open in the event of an overtime game.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company