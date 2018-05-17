Pirates plan to recall top OF prospect Meadows on Friday

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to recall top outfield prospect Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis in time for Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The Pirates said they would make a corresponding roster move Friday. Center fielder Starling Marte missed his second straight game Thursday night with a strained right oblique as the Pirates and Padres opened a four-game series.

Meadows, 23, is hitting .281 with one home run, 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 31 games. The Pirates selected him in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft with the ninth overall pick from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

Meadows has yet to play in the major leagues.

