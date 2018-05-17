MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Broncos add Colorado State QB Nick Stevens to roster

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018 6:33 PM EDT

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway has changed his mind about adding another quarterback to the Denver Broncos’ roster.

The Broncos signed undrafted free agent Nick Stevens of Colorado State on Thursday, three weeks after Elway said he wouldn’t bring in a fourth passer for offseason workouts.

After bypassing QBs in the NFL draft last month, notably Josh Allen and Josh Rosen with the fifth overall pick, Elway said he was satisfied with the group he had.

Free agent Case Keenum was declared the starter when he signed with Denver in March and last month Elway said Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly will compete for the backup role this summer.

