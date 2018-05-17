MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Angels’ Keynan Middleton says he’ll have Tommy John surgery

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels reliever Keynan Middleton will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, putting an early end to his second big-league season.

Middleton confirmed his decision Thursday night.

Middleton left a game against Minnesota last Sunday in the middle of an at-bat after 12 pitches. He had appeared in three games in four days after a stint on the disabled list with elbow inflammation.

Middleton was the Angels’ closer in April, recording six saves. He compiled a 2.04 ERA while allowing only four runs in 16 appearances.

Instead, Middleton will become the fifth pitcher on the Angels’ current staff to undergo elbow ligament replacement surgery. He joins Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs, Nick Tropeano and JC Ramirez, who was injured in April.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

