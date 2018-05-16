Katie Ledecky shatters own world record in 1st pro event

May. 16, 2018 6:59 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky broke her own world record by exactly five seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday.

The Maryland native finished with a time of 15 minutes, 20.48 seconds. Her previous best was 15:25.48 on Aug. 4, 2005 and was more than 49 seconds ahead of second-place Erica Sullivan in the heat.

Ledecky is making her pro debut at the TYR Pro Series meet in Indianapolis. The meet continues through Saturday.

Ledecky kept her splits under world-record pace for most of the race, the only event of the night. She led by 30 meters at the 700-meter turn and continued pulling away over the second half of the event.

