MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Katie Ledecky shatters own world record in 1st pro event

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 6:59 PM EDT

BC-SWM–World Record-Ledecky

<!–

–>

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky broke her own world record by exactly five seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday.

The Maryland native finished with a time of 15 minutes, 20.48 seconds. Her previous best was 15:25.48 on Aug. 4, 2005 and was more than 49 seconds ahead of second-place Erica Sullivan in the heat.

Ledecky is making her pro debut at the TYR Pro Series meet in Indianapolis. The meet continues through Saturday.

Ledecky kept her splits under world-record pace for most of the race, the only event of the night. She led by 30 meters at the 700-meter turn and continued pulling away over the second half of the event.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company