Couple who survived Charlottesville car attack marry

May 16, 2018
May. 16, 2018

Couple who survived Charlottesville car attack marry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man injured in a car attack the day of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville and his fiancee have wed in a ceremony that came together with help from their community.

Charlottesville TV station WVIR reports Marcus Martin and fiancee Marissa Blair got married Saturday without spending a penny, thanks to a local wedding planning company and other vendors.

The couple was in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12 when a car plowed into counterprotesters. Martin shoved Blair out of the way but was hit and upended, breaking his leg.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photo captured him flying into the air.

The TV station reports the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the attack, led the crowd in a butterfly release in remembrance during the ceremony. Heyer was a friend of the couple.

Information from: WVIR-TV, http://www.nbc29.com/

