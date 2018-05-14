MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hemsworth to serve as Indianapolis 500 honorary starter

Posted On Mon. May 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag to start this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The honorary starter might be best known to racing fans for his portrayal of former Formula One James Hunt in the movie “Rush.”

But movie fans probably know Hemsworth best for his roles in the Marvel’s “Avengers” series. The newest installment, “Avengers: Infinity War,” recently set a box office record of $640.9 million worldwide opening weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 will be held May 27 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s historic 2.5-mile oval. Practice begins Tuesday, with qualifying set for Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company