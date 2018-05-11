MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Power turns fastest lap, becomes IndyCar GP pole favorite

Posted On Fri. May 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time race winner Will Power heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the pole after turning the fastest lap of the day on Indy’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

The Australian’s time of 1 minute, 9.8759 seconds was just a smidge better than rookie Jordan King of England. King completed his best lap in 1:09.9122.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, was third at 1:09.9806. Nobody else posted a time under 1:10.

Winning the pole has been a harbinger of what to expect on race day. Each of the last three pole winners wound up celebrating in victory lane, including Power who captured his IndyCar GP wins in 2014 and 2016 from the pole.

Twenty-four cars are expected to begin qualifications late Friday.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Comments

comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company