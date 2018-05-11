MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

CONCACAF reschedules women’s under-17 championship

Posted On Fri. May 11th, 2018
MIAMI (AP) — The confederation for the North and Central American and Caribbean regions has rescheduled the women’s under-17 championship, which was suspended last month because of violence in Nicaragua.

The tournament will resume on June 6 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It will determine the region’s qualifiers for the under-17 World Cup in Uruguay, which starts Nov. 13.

The defending champion United States had opened the event in Managua with a 4-0 win over Costa Rica and was scheduled to play Bermuda and Canada in the group stage.

Violent protests in Nicaragua sparked by government social security reforms have been ongoing since mid-April.

