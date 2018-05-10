MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Salters on ESPN 'MNF' crew

Three new voices will work ESPN’s Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.

Tessitore has been one of the network’s top announcers for 16 years on boxing, college football and basketball, including calling the College Football Playoff semifinals the past two years. It will be his first NFL assignment.

Witten, one of the sport’s finest tight ends and a likely Hall of Famer, retired from the Dallas Cowboys last week to move into the booth.

McFarland won two Super Bowls as a player and has been an analyst for ESPN and SEC Network for four years. He will be “Monday Night Football’s” first field-level analyst.

Tessitore replaces Sean McDonough, who will return to doing college football. With Jon Gruden back in coaching with the Raiders, Witten and McFarland move into the analysis roles.

Lisa Salters is the only holdover, returning for her seventh season as the sideline reporter.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

