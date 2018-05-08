MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Slovakia edges Austria, Latvia shuts out Korea at worlds

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Slovakia rebounded from two losses by rallying to a 4-2 victory over Austria at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday while newcomer Korea remained without a point after going down 5-0 to Latvia.

Brian Lebler put the Austrians ahead with the help of a deflection off Slovakia captain Andrej Sekara 1:33 into the first period of the Group A game in Copenhagen before Marcel Hascak leveled.

Tomas Jurco gave the Slovaks the lead in the middle period and then Christian Jaros made it 3-1.

Austria replied through Peter Schneider in the final period and took off goaltender Bernhard Starkbaum for an extra attacker.

But Michal Kristof slid the puck into an empty net for the fourth goal as Slovakia claimed its first victory. Austria is winless.

Two goals from captain Roberts Bukarts and one apiece by Gints Meija, Ronalds Kenins and Rudolfs Balcers led Latvia to its second victory.

Two of Latvia’s goals came from power plays as Korea was called for nine two-minute penalties in the Group B game in Herning.

“It’s frustrating when we make mistakes like that,” Canadian-born Korea goaltender Matt Dalton said after making 33 saves.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 16 shots for the shutout.

Korea has scored one goal in its opening three games and allowed 23.

The Czech Republic faces Switzerland in Copenhagen later on Tuesday while Finland plays Norway in Herning.

