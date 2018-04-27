MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he’s healthy

Posted On Fri. Apr 27th, 2018
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Trevor Bayne says his multiple sclerosis isn’t a factor in the former Daytona 500 winner sharing some of his races to Matt Kenseth.

Kenseth was hired by Roush Fenway Racing this week to split races in the No. 6 Ford with Bayne. The two-Time Daytona 500 winner has been tasked with mentoring Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while helping Roush get back to a consistently competitive level.

Bayne is scheduled to race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. He took no questions on Friday but made a statement outside his Roush hauler to address the Kenseth hiring, which amounts to a demotion.

He assured reporters that he’s “100 percent” healthy, adding that: “I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well.”

