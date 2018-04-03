Golf Tour: Masters notes + 9 players to watch at the 2018 Masters
AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB
THE MASTERS
Site: Augusta, Ga.
Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
Purse: TBA ($11 million in 2017.) Winners share: TBA ($1,980,000 in 2017).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.
Video: ‘Inside the PGA Tour’ 9 players to watch for at the 2018 Masters Tournament
Notes: Tiger Woods has not played three of the last four years at the Masters because of his back. This is the only major where he has never missed the cut. … Sergio Garcia will try to become the first player since Woods (2001-02) to repeat as Masters champions. The only other back-to-back winners were Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66). … No one has ever shot all four rounds in the 60s. … Dustin Johnson is No. 1 in the world for the second straight year going into the Masters. He had to withdraw last year when he slipped down the stairs. … Only 18 players are in the field who played in the last Masters that Woods won in 2005. … Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters. … Fred Ridley presides over his first Masters as the seventh chairman of Augusta National. … Ian Poulter earned the final spot in the field by winning the Houston Open. The 87 players are the fewest since there were 86 in 1997.
Next major: U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on June 14-17.
Online: www.masters.com
PGA TOUR
Last week: Ian Poulter won the Houston Open.
Next week: RBC Heritage.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Pernilla Lindberg won the ANA Inspiration.
Next week: Lotte Championship in Hawaii.
Race to the CME Globe: Jin Young Ko.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last tournament: Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Next week: Spanish Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Shubhankar Sharma.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 13-15.
Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
Last week: Sam Burns won the Savannah Golf Championship.
Next tournament: North Mississippi Classic on April 19-22.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: IOA Championship, Morongo GC at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. Defending champion: Daniela Darquea. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Lotte Rent-a-Car Women’s Open, Sky Hill Jeju GC, Seogwipu, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Studio Alice Women’s Open, Hana Yashiki Golf GC (Yoka Course), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp