Golf Tour: Masters notes + 9 players to watch at the 2018 Masters

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

THE MASTERS

Site: Augusta, Ga.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.

Purse: TBA ($11 million in 2017.) Winners share: TBA ($1,980,000 in 2017).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Notes: Tiger Woods has not played three of the last four years at the Masters because of his back. This is the only major where he has never missed the cut. … Sergio Garcia will try to become the first player since Woods (2001-02) to repeat as Masters champions. The only other back-to-back winners were Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66). … No one has ever shot all four rounds in the 60s. … Dustin Johnson is No. 1 in the world for the second straight year going into the Masters. He had to withdraw last year when he slipped down the stairs. … Only 18 players are in the field who played in the last Masters that Woods won in 2005. … Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters. … Fred Ridley presides over his first Masters as the seventh chairman of Augusta National. … Ian Poulter earned the final spot in the field by winning the Houston Open. The 87 players are the fewest since there were 86 in 1997.

Next major: U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on June 14-17.

Online: www.masters.com

PGA TOUR

Last week: Ian Poulter won the Houston Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Pernilla Lindberg won the ANA Inspiration.

Next week: Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Race to the CME Globe: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: Spanish Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Shubhankar Sharma.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 13-15.

Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Sam Burns won the Savannah Golf Championship.

Next tournament: North Mississippi Classic on April 19-22.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: IOA Championship, Morongo GC at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. Defending champion: Daniela Darquea. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: Lotte Rent-a-Car Women’s Open, Sky Hill Jeju GC, Seogwipu, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Studio Alice Women’s Open, Hana Yashiki Golf GC (Yoka Course), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

