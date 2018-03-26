Zeke Upshaw, NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate who collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend, died Monday.

Upshaw, 26, died at a hospital, the Grand Rapids Drive said. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw’s mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw’s commitment to the community, especially children.

Zeke Upshaw NBA G-League on court tragedy

FILE Photo Jan. 2, 2013: Creighton’s Doug McDermott (3) looks for room to shoot past Illinois State’s Zeke Upshaw (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. Upshaw, the Detroit Pistons developmental player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died. The Grand Rapids Drive says 26-year-old Upshaw died at a hospital Monday, March 26, 2018. No cause was disclosed. (AP Photo/ Stephen Haas, File)

Malcolm Turner, the G League’s president, said the league is devastated by Upshaw’s death and extended the league’s condolences to Upshaw’s family and friends.

“Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career. A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke’s continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career,” he said in a news release.

Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday.

He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.

