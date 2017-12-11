McCoy slides through snow to lift Bills past Colts 13-7

Watch to see the best moments in the blizzard during the Week 14 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

SNOW BOWL QUOTES: Buffalo enjoyed its first measureable snowfall of the season Thursday.

“I love it. I’m good with snow. It could be 10 feet and I’m cool,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde (former Fostoria Redmen standout) before the game, who spent the previous four seasons with Green Bay. “As long as it’s not 30-below.”

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills’ 13-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a wintry, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

McCoy finished with 156 yards rushing and topped the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career on a slick, snow-covered field.

The Bills’ sideline erupted after McCoy’s touchdown, with numerous players running on to the field to either make snow angels or engage in celebratory snowball fights.

Buffalo (7-6) stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the Colts (3-10) were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The game began in nearly white-out conditions with a major lake-effect storm blowing in off nearby Lake Erie. The snow fell so hard a half-hour before kickoff it was nearly impossible to see New Era Field’s west-end scoreboard from the east-end stands.

McCoy’s touchdown came on Buffalo’s second possession of overtime. Facing third-and-2, McCoy found a crease up the middle and had enough footing to cut to his left and scamper into the end zone untouched.

It was a topsy-turvy game played in a snow-globe setting , with a regular parade of work crews taking the field with snow blowers on their backs to clear the yard lines.

Early in the third quarter, fans were even treated to a rare metrological event of “thunder snow,” as lightning flashed over the stadium. The game was not stopped.

So much snow accumulated on the roof of the first-level suites that fans began building snowmen.

