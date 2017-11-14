Ex-Auburn basketball coach pleads not guilty in fraud case

Posted On Tue. Nov 14th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says the government has 16 hours of telephone conversations by fired Auburn associate head basketball coach Chuck Person to use against him at trial.

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Chuck Person leaves Manhattan federal court in New York. Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges. The university announced the move Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, a day after Person and seven others were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)


Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boone in New York made the disclosure as Person pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in a college basketball bribery scandal. Indictments were returned last week against eight people, including four coaches.

Person declined to comment as he left the courtroom. The plea was a procedural step in a process leading to trial.

Boone told Judge Loretta Preska that the government captured conversations relevant to the case by tapping two of Person’s phones.

Auburn said last week that Person was fired in mid-October. He had been suspended without pay following his September arrest.

