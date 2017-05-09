MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Manning’s number to be retired during fall ceremony in Indy

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Peyton Manning will become the first Indianapolis Colts player to have his jersey retired during a two-day celebration of his career this fall.

The weekend begins with the unveiling of Manning’s statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7, and concludes the following day when he is inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and becomes the seventh player in franchise history with a retired number.

Team owner Jim Irsay issued a statement Tuesday saying Manning would always be a Colt. Manning says he is “humbled” and “grateful” for the honors.

He spent his first 13 seasons in Indy, where he won four MVP Awards and his first Super Bowl title. Manning retired after winning another championship with the Denver Broncos.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company