Pirates pitcher Taillon has suspected testicular cancer

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday morning for suspected testicular cancer.

The right-hander had the surgery at Allegheny General Hospital.

After alerting the team’s medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon, 26, consulted with Dr. John C. Lyne during the weekend. Lyne performed the surgery.

The recommended treatment plan for Taillon is pending further testing. Taillon remains on the 10-day disabled list.

“Today I lost a piece of my ‘manhood,'” Taillon said in a statement posted to his Twitter account . “But today I’m feeling like more of a man than I ever have. My journey hasn’t been the smoothest. But it is my journey and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

The surgery is the latest setback for Taillon, a first-round pick by the Pirates who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and had surgery to address a sports hernia in 2015. He reached the majors in 2016 and is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts this season.

“Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development. We are appreciative of Dr. Lyne and the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their invaluable expertise and efforts in caring for Jameson,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being. His teammates, our coaches, baseball staff and entire organization will support him in his recovery in every possible way, and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

