New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Miami

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson speaks to reporters in the locker room of their training facility in Florham Park, N.J. Anderson has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after police say he fought with security officials after being asked to leave a Miami music festival. A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Robby Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Authorities say a wide receiver for the New York Jets has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival.

A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Robby Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening.

A hearing is scheduled for May 15.

A phone number wasn’t available for Anderson, who is from South Florida. An undrafted rookie from Temple, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards last season.

In a statement the Jets said they’re “aware of the situation” but have no comment.

