John Daly holds on for 1st PGA Tour Champions win

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour’s 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.

Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.

Perry shot a 69, and Armour had a 67.

Kevin Sutherland was fourth at 11 under after a 67.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company