Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Kentucky Derby champion Always Dreaming watches all the activity outside his Barn 40 stall at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming is headed to the Preakness in two weeks, when the Kentucky Derby winner is likely to face several fresh horses that skipped the first leg of the Triple Crown.

A majority of the 20-horse field that ran on a sloppy track in Saturday’s Derby won’t go on to Baltimore.

Trainer Todd Pletcher says Always Dreaming will head to Baltimore on Tuesday, so the 3-year-old colt has plenty of time to adjust to his new surroundings ahead of the 1 3/16-mile race to be run May 20.

Also possible to run in the Preakness is Lookin At Lee, the long shot that finished second in the Derby, and 13th-place Girvin. If an issue with fourth-place Classic Empire’s right eye clears up, he could join them.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company