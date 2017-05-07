Draisaitl helps Oilers rout Ducks 7-1 to force Game 7

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal agains the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game six of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, Mark Letestu added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Zach Kassian and Anton Slepychev also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots for the Oilers, who led 5-0 after the first period.

Rickard Rakell scored midway through the second period for Anaheim. John Gibson was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots less than 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Jonathan Bernier came on and finished with 25 saves.

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Anaheim, with the winner advancing to face the Nashville Predators in the conference finals.

