Aric Almirola wins Xfinity Series race at Talladega

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Drivers three wide come through the Tri-Oval during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Aric Almirola has earned the third Xfinity Series victory of his career by holding off a hard-charging pack in the closing laps at Talladega Superspeedway.

A caution for debris set up a restart with 11 laps remaining, and they were frantic at the front of the field. Justin Allgaier, Joey Logano, Elliott Sadler and Almirola all made plays for the Saturday win. Allgaier gave up the lead to Logano on a Logano crossover move, but Almirola got by him.

Almirola had to drive using his rearview mirror to fend off attacks for the lead from every lane. Sadler gave it one last push at the finish line, but Almirola held on for the victory in a Ford.

Sadler was second, followed by Logano.

___

More AP Auto Racing: racing.ap.org

