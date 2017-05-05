Yankees’ pitcher Chapman gets championship ring from Cubs

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, stands with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon as Chapman received his 2016 World Series ring before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) — Aroldis Chapman now has a championship ring.

The New York Yankees’ hard-throwing closer received his jewelry before Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the team he helped win the World Series for the first time since 1908 last season.

The Cubs showed a video tribute and manager Joe Maddon handed Chapman the ring as chairman Tom Ricketts and executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looked on. Chapman hugged Maddon and exchanged warm embraces with Cubs players in front of the dugout.

Chapman, a midseason acquisition from New York last year, criticized the heavy workload Maddon gave him during the postseason. But he insisted they “have a good relationship.”

Maddon called him “one of the most important pieces” on the championship team.

Chapman appeared in the final three games of the Cubs’ World Series win over Cleveland last fall, including a Game 5 save when he went 2 2/3 innings. He got the victory in Chicago’s 10-inning Game 7 win after allowing Rajai Davis’ tying homer in the eighth.

Chapman signed with the Yankees in the offseason.

Pitcher Adam Warren — dealt to New York in the Chapman trade — received a ring from Epstein and Hoyer in the bullpen before the game.

Comments

comments