MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

That’s the Tooth: Celtics guard Thomas has more dental work

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas’ mouth is bearing the brunt of the physical playoff series between the Celtics and Wizards.

TV viewers watched as one of Thomas’ front teeth flew out of his mouth in a collision with Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But he actually injured at least three teeth, the Celtics said Friday.

The team said in a statement that Thomas had two other damaged teeth that required “extensive oral surgery to stabilize.”

“He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw,” the Celtics said.

The team said Thomas has a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked when he was re-injured and replaced at halftime of Game 3. Team doctors are prepared to replace them again, if necessary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company