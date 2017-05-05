MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sore ankle keeps Raptors G Lowry out of starting lineup

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is active but was not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of Toronto’s playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A three-time All-Star, Lowry sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

He worked out a few hours before Friday’s game, and was on the court during warmups but limped back to the locker room before the national anthems.

Lowry is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in eight games so far this postseason.

Cory Joseph started for Toronto.

Cleveland leads the series 2-0. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company