LaVar Ball’s company unveils son Lonzo Ball’s $495 shoes

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
FILE – In this March 4, 2017, file photo, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar following an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles. UCLA won 77-68. LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled a signature shoe for Lonzo Ball on May 4, 2017 with a price tag of $495 a pair. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company run by the outspoken father of top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has unveiled a signature shoe for the former UCLA star with an eye-popping price tag of $495 a pair.

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 Prime on Thursday and is taking pre-orders on its website. The black sneaker accented in gold is described as “meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball.” The listing says the shoes will ship by Nov. 24. Buyers may be out of luck if the shoes don’t fit. The listing says there will be no refunds or exchanges.

The price tag has prompted criticism from some, including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal .

LaVar Ball answered his critics on Twitter , writing: “If you can’t afford the ZO2’S, you’re NOT a BIG BALLER!”

