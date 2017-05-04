Wizards forward Oubre ejected for bowling over Olynyk

Boston Celtics’ Al Horford, right, blocks a shot by Washington Wizards’ Kelly Oubre Jr., left, during the second quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP) — Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ejected from Game 3 against the Boston Celtics for charging at Kelly Olynyk and knocking him over.

Olynyk had been called for an illegal screen and was talking to referee Monty McCutchen when Oubre got up, sprinted toward him and knocked over the Celtics big man. Oubre was given a flagrant 2 foul and tossed.

Fans chanted “Kelly Oubre! Kelly Oubre!” as officials conferred about the fouls. Minutes later he left the court to an ovation as the crowd booed Olynyk shooting free throws.

The score was 45-24 at the time of Oubre’s ejection. He had just made a jumper 10 seconds earlier, his only basket in nearly five minutes of playing time.

Tensions boiled over during four regular-season meetings between the teams.

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments