Headgear approved for use by basketball’s governing body

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
FILE – In this June 16, 2015, file photo, East African Muslim girls practice basketball in their new uniforms in Minneapolis. Members of basketball’s international governing body are expected to vote to eliminate a rule that bans religious headgear during competition. The vote could come during a meeting on Thursday or Friday, May 5, 2017. Headgear was banned for safety reasons two decades ago out of fear it could fall off, causing a player to slip or become entangled. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — A new rule to let basketball players wear headgear that complies with their religious faith has been passed by the sport’s governing body.

The rule will take effect on Oct. 1, the Switzerland-based federation known as FIBA said in a statement.

Then, players can wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes following a 20-year ban on head coverings that was initially imposed for safety reasons.

“The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries — which called for the head and/or entire body being covered — were incompatible with FIBA’s previous headgear rule,” the governing body said.

FIBA member federations passed the rule Thursday at a congress in Hong Kong after studying the issue since 2014, and with several conditions on design and color.

“It was developed in a way that minimizes the risk of injuries as well as preserve consistency of the color of the uniform,” FIBA said.

Headgear will be permitted under the following conditions: it must be black, white or the same dominant color as a team’s uniform; not cover any part of the face entirely or partially; and have “no opening/closing elements around the face and/or neck.”

The headgear must also have “no parts extruding from its surface,” FIBA said.

The move was urged by WNBA players, including Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, who signed a letter on social media that was sent to FIBA President Horacio Muratore.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company