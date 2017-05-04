Basketball players say allowing headgear empowers the sport

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Ibtihaj Muhammad, from United States, waits for match against Olena Kravatska from Ukraine, in the women’s saber individual fencing event at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Members of basketball’s international governing body are expected to vote to eliminate a rule that bans religious headgear during competition. The vote could come during a meeting on Thursday or Friday, May 5, 2017. Headgear was banned for safety reasons two decades ago out of fear it could fall off, causing a player to slip or become entangled. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Basketball enthusiasts around the world say a decision to allow players to wear headgear that complies with their religious beliefs will encourage more people to play the sport.

Thursday’s ruling by the federation known as FIBA means players can wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes following a ban initially imposed for safety reasons. Several major sports federations already allow head covers during matches.

American-Muslim basketball player Indira Kajlo says she had to choose “between playing and not playing” the sport she loved when she decided to wear the hijab a few years ago. She says the decision welcomes a new generation of athletes to play basketball.

Iranian national basketball team player Shadi Abdolvand says the game will now change in Iran and encourage younger players to “pursue their goals more persistently.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company