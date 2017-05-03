MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Gausman ejected after another hit batter in Red Sox-Orioles

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox after he hit Boston batter Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter sprinted out of the dugout to complain, and Gausman remained on the field for several minutes for the lengthy argument. The pitch appeared to be a breaking ball that hit Bogaerts on the hip.

The teams had a conference call with Major League Baseball officials before the game in an attempt to end the recent spate of brushbacks and beanballs. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the message of the call was: “Enough is enough.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company