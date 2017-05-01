MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Penguins star Crosby leaves following hit to head

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The Penguins were in Washington’s end of the ice when Niskanen crosschecked Crosby across the face with his stick. Crosby was skating by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby when he turned and faced Niskanen.

Niskanen raised his stick and hit Crosby flush. Crosby was on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes before exiting slowly under his own power.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct.

Crosby entered the game tied for second in scoring for Pittsburgh with 11 points, including two goals in Pittsburgh’s Game 1 victory over Washington.

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

