‘Spider’ Silva tops Brunson by unanimous decision at UFC 208

Jim Miller, left, fights Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Poirier won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(AP) — Anderson Silva had one more big win left in his MMA career, an effective performance to beat Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208 on Saturday night.

Silva had the Brooklyn crowd clearly on his side, and his familiar dose of swagger and showmanship were on full display at the Barclays Center in a 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 victory.

Silva crouched in his yellow trunks, the crowd going wild for “The Spider,” all hoping he could recreate the greatness of his prime. He landed a spin kick to the body in the first round that rattled Brunson but otherwise never came close to dominating the middleweight bout.

Silva dropped his longtime entrance song, DMX’s “Ain’t No Sunshine,” for an original tune called “Doom” by his teenage son Kalyl.

“I’m the best ever,” repeated one of the lyrics.

The 41-year-old Silva is certainly on the short list of all-time great MMA fighters.

Holly Holm (10-2) was set to fight for her slice of UFC history against Germaine de Randamie (6-3) in the main event. Holm, the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey, could become the first two-division women’s champion with a victory.

