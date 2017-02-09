Westbrook’s 29 points, triple-double lead Thunder past Cavs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James had 18 and Kevin Love added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday’s win at Indiana that he was considering resting the three All-Stars, but they all started.

Cleveland rallied from 12 points down in the second quarter to lead 57-55 at halftime. James had 16 points at the break while Westbrook had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the third quarter, and by the time he sat for his usual rest late in the period, the Thunder led 79-71. Oklahoma City led 86-82 at the end of the quarter, but the Cavaliers tied the game midway through the fourth.

Westbrook hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left. The Thunder increased their lead to 111-101 on a 360-degree layup by Oladipo with 2:07 to play that gave Westbrook his 10th assist and clinched his triple-double.

Cavaliers: Signed forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract after the Miami Heat recently waived the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft. He finished with 12 points in 22 minutes in his Cleveland debut. … James, who entered the night second in the league with 37.6 minutes per game, played 40 minutes.

Thunder: Shot 54.2 percent in the first quarter to lead 29-21. … Westbrook, the league’s leading scorer, did not make a field goal until halfway through the second quarter. … The Thunder outrebounded the Cavaliers 51-35. … G Cameron Payne scored a season-high 15 points.

The Cavaliers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Thunder host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in Durant’s first game in Oklahoma City since leaving as a free agent.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

