MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

A wicked day of wind and rain at Pebble Beach

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Jordan Spieth urges his ball to slow after hitting from the third tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am showed its mean side Friday in high wind, rain and still no shortage of entertainment.

Even moving the tee times up an hour to avoid storms didn’t allow the opening round to finish before the greens held too much water to play. Seung-Yul Noh, Joel Dahmen and Rick Lamb each finished at Spyglass Hill at 4-under 68.

One shot behind was Jordan Spieth, still with two holes to play at Monterey Peninsula.

Spieth and Dustin Johnson caught the brunt of what amounted to a four-club wind along the coast. Johnson hit a driver, 3-wood and 4-iron into the 599-yard 12th hole and still didn’t reach the green. Asked when that ever happened on a par 5, the U.S. Open champion said, “Never.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company